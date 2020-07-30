Local food drive planned in honor of John Lewis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A food drive will be held Saturday in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

The food drive is being held by the Rho Chi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Saturday, August 1 between 11am and 1pm at New Fellowship Baptist Church at 3420 Petzinger Road in Columbus.

All goods collected will be donated to the food pantries of Unity Baptist Church & Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church. To follow social distancing mandates, drivers should open their trunks to allow non-contact food drop offs.

