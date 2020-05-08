Gigi’s works to renovate rural dog shelters in Ohio

The local shelter for dogs, Gigi’s has been working to renovate rural shelters in our state and now they need your help to rebuild the Ross County Humane Society and honor one of their own.

Jim Pheiffer is board president and the chief construction guy for Gigi’s.

He has been nominated for his outstanding work to help dogs and could receive Petco’s unsung hero award of $50,000 which would pay for the project in Ross County.

Gigi’s opening in 2018 and has already saved thousands of dogs by providing medical care, a place to stay, and transportation to high adoption facilities. Jim is in the top five and needs a final push from fellow Ohioans.

“This is Ohio vs. the world here so we get the chance to stand up as Ohioans.

This isn’t about Jim it’s about those counties that we help. It’s about 17 hundred dogs that came in last year and the 2,000 that are going to come through this year,” said Justin McKinniss.

In the past year Jim spearheaded the rebuild and renovation of the Jackson and Lawrence County shelters and he plans to do the same thing for as many shelters as he can.

You have until May 15th to vote for Petco’s unsung hero aware. Just head to https://www.petcofoundation.org/unsung-heroes/ and vote for Jim!