Doctor warns against vaping following reports of deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus doctor is sending out a stern warning after five deaths and hundreds of illnesses were linked to vaping and e-cigarettes.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the number of vaping-related illnesses jumped to at least 450 cases in 33 states.

The CDC cautioned people about using e-cigarettes, especially those bought off the street.

Columbus doctor Marc Pesa, who is board certified in addiction medicine, said vaping is addictive and dangerous.

Pesa said the exact chemicals in them are not known and he’d like to see it banned.

James Jarvis, with the Ohio Vapor Trade Association, said the products sold at his store don’t have harmful chemicals in them.

He also claims vaping is good at helping to stop cigarette smoking.

Pesa disagrees, saying vaping is just as bad as smoking.