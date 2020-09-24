Local counselor offers mental health advice during trying times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many Americans are feeling anger, frustration and disappointment after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“So many emotions. It started out with anger,” said Columbus resident Shanrika Hall.

Jummy Olawale is a licenced counselor and life coach, and she says it’s time for people to embrace their feelings, emotions and sensations.

“Be okay with being upset, be okay with being angry and be okay with being frustrated,” Olawale said.

She also says that finding a place of support is very helpful.

“Talk to someone where you know you will be heard and someone will say, ‘Yes. I get it. I hear where you’re coming from,” Olawale said.

She, like Shanrika Hall, has been fighting for racial equality, harnessing her emotions and putting them into action.

“When I went to D.C., I had hope,” Hall said. “I saw so many people out there marching and I had hope.”

Hall’s also using her support system to get through these emotionally draining times.

“We depend on each other,” she said. “I have a group chat of eight friends I think and we all talk about it. We get our emotions on the table.”

Markayla Brooks, a recent college graduate, says she knows it’s not a good thing to bottle up any feelings.

“I understand and advocate for counseling because this year has been a lot,” Brooks said. “I am just speechless and disappointed.”

One thing Olawale says is crucial in this trying time is to never resort to any type of violence.

“You can channel that anger and that rage into something really fruitful for you and your community,” she said.

She says that unplugging from social media can make a major difference in people’s moods and in turn how they act.

“It’s okay to pullback,” Olawale said. “That doesn’t mean you don’t care about social justice. It doesn’t mean you don’t care about the blight of the Black community. You also have to pace yourself and understand that these are difficult times.”