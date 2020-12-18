Local company working to bring more diversity in technology

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 file photo a staff member holds a Huawei ‘Mate20 X 5G’ smartphone at the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved a bill Wednesday that would require companies involved in setting up critical infrastructure such as high-speed 5G networks to guarantee that their equipment can’t be used for sabotage, espionage or terrorism. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The world of technology is one full of possibilities, but not necessarily full of diversity.

In a recent study of the top 75 Silcon Valley companies, only 17% of the workforce was women and only 3% was Black.

A Columbus company wants to do something about that, with a new initiative it is funding.

“I looked at underrepresented groups, minorities, people of color, women, anyone in the LGBT community, and said how can we start to bring more of these folks’ opportunities in technology.” said Alan Kutasy, Founder and CEO of Agility Partners.

So this summer, Agility Partners decided to fund scholarships for three students to take part in a 14-week training program in software engineering. Upon completion, a local company would agree to hire them. The cost of each student is $15,000, money well spent in Kutasy’s mind.

“So teams that are more ethnically diverse actually outperform other companies that are not by 54% and drive 35% more revenue. So, while it’s the right thing to do, and a lot of folks recognize that, there’s also a business case behind it,” said Kutasy.

Elaina Rusetski is one of the students. She came upon the program after recently working for a roofing company.

“When coronavirus hit, I was temporarily laid off which was a total bummer. They brought me back. I was working from home, and I was bored,” said Rusetski.

Greg Hubbard was also looking for a new challenge after working in pharmaceutical sales.

“Not only is there so much to learn, but everything progresses so fast, that once you learn a lot, you still have to learn more [to learn], so you never stop learning,” said Hubbard.

The work isn’t easy, but for Rusetski and Hubbard, it’s rewarding knowing the opportunities ahead of them and the bigger meaning as well.

“I’m half-Chinese. I didn’t have any role models that looked like me. I remember telling my parents, I wish I was blonde, like the Disney princesses. So, I’m actually really excited to be a part of a program that is all about diversity,” said Rusetski.

“Especially in the world of technology, you look at the bigger companies that kind of run the show and are benefitting a lot during these COVID times, a lot of those people don’t look like me,” said Hubbard.

“The support from the local community here has been amazing. We’ve had other local employers reach out to us about this program who are interested in participating as well and so we’re just getting started,” said Kutasy.

Rusetski and Hubbard finished the program this week and already started slated for jobs at Cardinal Health as software developers. Meanwhile, Agility Partners has funded six more students to start the training in January.

For more information about how you can get involved as a student or company, email Agility Partners at info@agilitypartners.io