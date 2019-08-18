Local church gives away food, clothes, school supplies at Harvest for the World festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local church gave away free food, clothes and school supplies on Saturday as part of its annual Harvest for the World street festival.

The festival was held on Saturday at Bible Way Church of our Lord Jesus Christ, 453 S. Wheatland Ave. and organizers say the event helped thousands of people in need.

In addition to free food and school supplies, community members who attended also received health screenings, organizers said.

Bible Way serves many residents on the city’s west side, including the Hilltop area, a community battling high poverty and ranks among four communities with the lowest life expectancy rates in Ohio.

Elder Jill Kunkel said the event has grown from serving 50 people to up to 1,800 since it began in 2013.

“It’s important to us to make sure that all children get the education they need in a community where there is a great need,” Kunkel said.