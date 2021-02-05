Local Chiefs, Bucs fans plan scaled-down celebrations for Super Bowl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the anticipation for Super Bowl on Sunday grows, this year’s game will be just as different for those watching at home as it will be for the players and fans in attendance.

“Sure do miss not being able to go down there. Just not the time,” says Kansas City Chiefs fan Ronald Dick, who lives in Columbus and had hoped to make his way to Tampa, Florida, for the game.

Dick leads a Chief’s fan group of about 150 people in Ohio. But unlike last season, this year’s Super Bowl celebration will be more subdued.

“Last year, we had a great party. This year, again because of the pandemic, I think everyone’s planning to watch it from home. I am,” Dick admits.

The scattering of local Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are also choosing safety over travel.

“Definitely not going down there for a party. With the pandemic I’d rather just stay it safe,” says Scott James.

James is a Florida native who moved to Columbus in the early 90’s. He’s seen his share of losing seasons.

The same goes for fellow Florida native Tim Wirth, who’s staying in Columbus for the health of his loved ones.

“It didn’t feel like our place as a family. I have young kids, so with young kids I think it’s my job as a parent to try and protect them,” says Wirth.

But staying in central Ohio won’t stop either James or Wirth from enjoying their favorite gameday dish.

“Probably just try to do a little bit of tailgating type stuff like burgers and hot dogs,” says James.

“We’re going to do some smoked chicken wings, I do a bacon-wrapped jalapeno popper,” Wirth describes.

For those planning to watch the big game with others or cook up a Super Bowl feast, health officials are offering safety tips including wearing masks, watching the game outdoors, and not sharing plates.

“They shouldn’t all be pulling chips from the same bowl, they should have individual servings,” warns Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

Experts also advised against cheering or chanting; warning that Super Bowl Sunday could become Super-Spreader Sunday.

“If you do choose to touch other people, do the elbow, do the foot bump or something like that but don’t high-five, obviously don’t hug,” says Dr. Roberts.