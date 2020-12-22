Local catering business gets creative to stay afloat during holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season is normally the busiest time of year for local catering companies. With several organizations canceling holiday parties and large events due to the pandemic, one local caterer has shifted her business model to try and make up for the lost revenue.

Angela Petro runs “Together & Company” catering. She says 2020 has been a tale of two businesses for her small company. Normally, December brings in close to $800,000 in revenue with holiday gatherings. Since those are not happening this year, she is trying to bring the great food and drinks from a holiday party into homes this season.

“We were one of the first businesses that had to close, special events, gatherings and restaurants,” said Petro.

After successfully running her company for 23 years, Petro got creative in order to keep her business afloat.

“People have pivoted and we’ve found different ways to bring people together through whole-hearted experience,” said Petro.

Instead of hosting hundreds of guests at the High Line Car House in downtown Columbus, her team of chefs and staff have created take-home bundle kits for a special New Year’s Eve at home.

“The New Year’s bundles are where we really get a chance to shine,” she said. “We have two options for folks: one is an Hors D’oeuvres party for two. They can also order a very fun restaurant quality dinner for two.

Before the pandemic, “Together & Company” employed 200 staff members and its kitchen was bustling in preparations for the holidays. Now, the company is down to 60 team members with a socially-distanced kitchen. But Petro still feels grateful.

“Even with this loss of revenue, we found something else and it’s the people in the business that make the business,” said Petro.

From high-end restaurant dinners to comfort food and baked goods, Petro and her team hope to bring some holiday cheer with their savory bundles of take-home options.

“It’ll be almost like you’re in Times Square having the best meal in New York, but you’re going to have it in your own home and watch the ball drop safely,” said Petro.

To support the small business and celebrate the New Year safely at home, customers have until December 27 to order a New Year’s bundle. Click here to order.