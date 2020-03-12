Local businesses hit by sporting event cancellations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The cancellation of sporting events has left athletes and coaches heartbroken but it’s also hitting local businesses hard.

“We waited and waited, last night it was hard to sleep so it’s like they can’t cancel this game but they’re saying they are,” said David Arreguin, who has two granddaughters in the tournament.

Over at The Varsity Club, they say this should be one of the busiest times of the year for them but with the cancellation of OHSAA tournaments and the Ohio State Football Spring Game, business is not booming.

“You can never replace, especially for us who are dependent on the events, the events aren’t coming back so whatever we lose is really gone forever,” said Tony Mollica, the General Manager of Varsity Club. “We’re losing a lot of business.”

Mollica says they have plenty of inventory but will now allow it to run down due to the event cancellations. One thing that will be staying the same is the cleaning.

“We’re a very clean place, we pride ourselves on that, so we haven’t done too much different because that’s our standard,” said Mollica.

NBC4 spoke with several local restaurants who all say they are paying special attention to their cleaning regime due to the Coronavirus.