Local brewery gets creative to stay in business as winter approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With coronavirus case numbers rising in Ohio and temperatures declining, businesses are preparing for what could be a difficult winter.

Seventh Son Brewing Co. has a creative way to try to get by until business is back to normal.

“I mean maybe, hopefully, knock on concrete, wood, March and April starts to feel a little bit more normal,” said Collin Castore, co-founder of Seventh Son.

Seventh Son is offering customers a chance to help them now and benefit later. The brewery is offering “Beer Bonds.” Seventh Son’s “Beer Bond” will gain value over the next seven months and culminate in a gift card in July for customers who buy one.

“In July, we’re going to all get a chance to actually enjoy the tap room, sit down and have a beer together,” Castore said. “It seemed like the right time to, let’s put it off for a little bit, have a big celebration, have lots of beer.”



They are offering $50 bonds that will turn into a $75 gift card in July, or $100 bond that will become a $200 gift card. Castore says these will hopefully help the business survive until a vaccine comes out and things start to get back to normal.

“It’s not just us obviously,” Castore said. “We have 70 employees and we are doing everything in our power to make sure they stay steadily employed, so this goes a long way towards that.”