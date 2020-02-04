Local boxing gym gives hope and confidence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One local boxing gym hopes to give women and men the confidence they need to tackle everyday life.

They are using techniques in the ring to show women how to have confidence if they are placed in a tough situation and how to protect themselves. They use safe techniques to transform the mind and body into the person they say you are meant to be.

Many teenagers have also used boxing as a way to stay out of trouble and focus on something that can help them grow. This gym is using a few simple skills to change lives and spread awareness about the sport.

To find out more click here: Boxing and Fitness Academy