Local bar, restaurant and gym owners react to DeWine’s closure threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine stated in his address Wednesday evening that restaurants, bars and fitness centers could be forced to close if coronavirus numbers don’t go down.

Many local business owners argue there isn’t much they can do in one weeks’ time that could change those numbers significantly. They also argue numbers are rising because of house parties and family gatherings that don’t take place in their establishments.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s embarrassing,” said Scott Ellsworth, owner of Threes on High and Fours on High. “You shut down bars and who goes to bars? Groups! These kids are leaving here and going to house parties.”

Gym owners like Ryan McFadyen from Ohio Strength are also up in arms.

“It’s very frustrating. We aren’t going to stand for it again this time around without taking legal action on our own,” McFadyen said.

And many local restaurants and gyms simply can’t survive another shutdown.

“It’s unrealistic to expect businesses to afford those kinds of things,” McFayden said.

His sentiment is something DeWine acknowledged during the address

“I’m well aware the burden this will place on employees and the burden it places on employers,” DeWine said.

Ellsworth believes the service industry shouldn’t be punished for the increasing cases of COVID-19.

McFadyen adds the state needs to give businesses a chance to demonstrate they are being safe and compliant.

“We operate a business by the CDC guidelines and people are never in close contact with each other,” McFadyen said.

Gov. DeWine said he will reassess the situation in one week and then determine what course of action to take concerning restaurants, bars and fitness centers.

“To think about that and constantly living in fear for your business,” Ellsworth said. “What are we doing to change in a week to be able to save our livelihood and our businesses?”

The Ohio Restaurant Association released a special edition of their daily business impact letter saying in part: