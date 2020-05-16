Local bar receives numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 guidelines for outside service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Standard Hall, located on High St. in the Short North, received numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 measures for outside service, according to Columbus Public Health.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen for outside service on Friday, May 15 and inside service on May 21.

“We’ve gone out to investigate, so we have complaints,” Columbus Public Health told NBC4.

Standard Hall released the following statement:

Standard Hall has exactly 45 tables on the patio, spaced 6ft apart. Based on the guidelines set forth by the state, we are not allowing parties of more than 10 at each table. All of our staff is undergoing wellness checks prior to and during their shift, washing their hands frequently, and using protective face coverings. Eight sanitation stations were set up around the venue for customer use. Guests have been encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their own protective face coverings. We understand the concern of the community and we are taking active measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff. Justin Kintz, Marketing Director of Corso Ventures

Columbus residents and businesses need to keep practicing social distancing guidelines.



|￣￣￣￣|

| don’t |

| screw |

| this up |

|＿＿＿＿|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) May 16, 2020

Here is a list of procedures Standard Hall has posted around its venue and on its website: