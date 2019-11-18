Local author, speaker Gregory unveils new book at event Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local man is using his life experiences to help motivate others.

John Gregory lost his vision four years ago while battling cancer.

Gregory, known as “The Solutions Man”, is a nationally recognized motivational speaker and author. He is also the founder of the African-American Male Wellness Walk.

At an event Sunday night, The Blind Truth Experience, Gregory hosted a live podcast and book release.

His mission is to motivate people.

“I want them to go home and be encouraged and know whenever they are in life, it could be the beginning of a new life, and whatever their dreams were, it’s not too late,” Gregory said.

Gregory has been invited to the White House to share his innovative solutions on subjects of urban issues. Forming partnerships with corporate and community organizations, he’s created opportunities for address urban issues increasing employment, health, and workforce opportunities for all people.

Gregory resides in Columbus with his wife and five children and is available for public speaking engagements.

His new book, “Eight Things I Learned From Oprah From A Man’s Perspective” is available now. Proceeds from the book will benefit the African-American Male Wellness Walk.