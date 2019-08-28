Local advocacy group calls for names to be added to registry of clergy members accused of sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An advocacy group for victims of sexual assault by clergy members demands information about accused clergy members and other church staff be made public on the website of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus.

SNAP, the survivor’s network of those abused by priests, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

SNAP members want to know why two names specifically aren’t on the local diocese’ site.

Father Stuart Campbell was accused of sex abuse in 2003 in Fresno, California.

Father Campbell worked at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Janesville in the late 1930s through the mid 1940s.

Sister Lisa Zuccarelli was accused of molesting a Fisher Catholic High School student in Lancaster where she taught from 1980-1985.

SNAP spokesperson Carol Zamonski also urged victims of sex assault by clergy members to make sure they’re notifying the proper authorities first with allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members.

“So if you know anything about a perpetrator in the Roman Catholic Church or any other church here in Columbus, please report first to the Columbus police department or the local police department where the crime occurred, then pick up the phone and talk with the Catholic church,” said Zamonski.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus wouldn’t speak on camera about SNAP’s announcement but did provide a lengthy written statement that had this to say about Sister Lisa Zuccarelli: