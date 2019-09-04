Local activists, customers react to Walmart ceasing sales of ammunition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A decision by the country’s biggest box store chain to stop selling certain types of ammunition has garnered reactions from both sides of the gun debate.

In an announcement made by Walmart Tuesday, the business said it will no longer sell handgun ammunition and wants people to refrain from bringing their guns inside the store.

Walmart’s announcement to discontinue the sale of short barrel and handgun ammunition is getting a reaction from both sides of the spectrum.

“This is a great move toward keeping people safe and reducing the access,” Richele O’Connor, from the group Moms Demand Action, said.

The large retailer is also asking customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, even where open carry is allowed.

“I don’t want people in there with guns,” customer Georgia Saultz said.

However, other customers think differently.

“It’s our Constitutional right,” customer Kathleen Bullock said.

This decision comes after three mass shootings last month, one of which took place inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

“They’re trying to do the right thing, at least it’s headed that way. Hopefully it will work,” customer Susan Lilly said.

O’Connor said this change is going to make a difference since it is limiting the access.

“We are so glad that Walmart is joining other companies and taking this very important step and hopefully the Senate will follow suit,” O’Connor said.

However, she said there is still more to be done.

“We need to pass red flag laws, we need to pass background check laws,” O’Connor said.

On the other hand, James Irvine with the Buckeye Firearms Association doesn’t think Walmart’s move will prevent shootings since other stores still carry ammunition.

“They are readily available in other places and the people who are going to commit murder are going to do whatever they have to do to do it,” Irvine said.

It’s something some customers agree with.

“People are going to get them regardless. Get them off the street easier,” Lilly said.

As the big box store aims to reduce gun violence, Irvine said he doesn’t believe this is the way to do it.

“To me, if you care about human life and you care about your employees and care about your customers, rather than pretending to do something that makes someone feel good, you should work harder at solutions that prevent stuff or mitigate it,” Irvine said.

Walmart also plans to stop all handgun sales in Alaska.