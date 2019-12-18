Loaded gun found at Grove City High School

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A loaded handgun was recovered from the backpack of a student at Grove City High School Wednesday.

According to a Southwestern City Schools spokesperson, a student reported that another student brought a gun to school. The school immediately implemented its safety plan.

The school resource officer, a Grove City Police officer, began an investigation. According to the district, a loaded gun was removed from a student’s backpack without incident.

Police have not commented on the incident.