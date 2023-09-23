COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State leads No. 9 Notre Dame 10-0 in the third quarter in a game that could define the Buckeyes 2023 season.

In the first primetime game of his career, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is 9-of-16 for 84 yards. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who’s making his 50th career start, is 9-of-13 for 88 yards.

Both teams turned the ball over on downs inside the red zone. The Irish tried a quarterback keeper on 4th and 1 from the 18-yard line that was stopped short by OSU linebacker Cody Simon. Meanwhile, Ohio State had two plays at the Notre Dame one-yard line but couldn’t capitalize.

The Irish are coached by former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman.

Follow along below for live updates of the Buckeyes first game in South Bend since 1996.

1st Quarter

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive after Kyle McCord overthrows Emeka Egbuka on 3rd and 12

Notre Dame turnover on downs. Irish go for it on 4th and 1 from the 22-yard line and the quarterback keeper is stopped short by Cody Simon

Ohio State goes three and out and is forced to punt

End of 1st Quarter: Ohio State 0 Notre Dame 0. Irish QB Sam Hartman is 9-of-10 for 88 yards

Notre Dame misses a 47-yard field goal

2nd Quarter

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on 4th and 1 at the Notre Dame one-yard line after Kyle McCord’s pass is deflected. Miyan Williams was stopped for no gain on 3rd and goal

The Buckeyes’ scoreless drive: 13 plays, 70 yards over seven minutes and 11 seconds

OSU forces Notre Dame to punt after a tackle in space and pass breakup by safety Josh Proctor. 3:46 remains in the first half

Emeka Egbuka drops a would-be 15-yard touchdown after hauling in back-to-back catches

Jayden Fielding makes a 31-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half. Ohio State leads Notre Dame 3-0

3rd Quarter

Notre Dame turns the ball over on downs for a second time as Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles combine to tackle Hartman for no gain. OSU ball at the Buckeyes 39-yard line

TreVeyon Henderson rushes 61 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Buckeyes lead 10-0 with 11:14 left in the third quarter

Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured on the play. Harrison’s ankle was rolled over by a Notre Dame defender trying to make a tackle as Harrison set a key block for Henderson

Notre Dame scores on a one-yard rushing TD to cap off a 13-play, 75 yard drive that took more than 7 minutes. Buckeyes still lead 10-7

Notre Dame rushed for 54 yards on the scoring drive