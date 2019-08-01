LIVE: Mayor Ginther discusses progress combating illegal dumping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be in a Hilltop alley with the city’s illegal dumping crews and solid waste inspectors to talk about progress that’s been made to fight illegal dumping and the work that’s continuing.
Refuse Collection will also have a couple pieces of new equipment that they’re using to assist with cleanups.
One year ago, mayor Ginther announced his comprehensive plan to crack down on illegal dumping.
Here are some of the changes there were made:
Refuse Collection has 3 crews dedicated solely to picking up illegally dumped materials in city alleys.
- They’ve picked up about 3,500 tons of trash so far this year.
- The city is mapping 311 complaints to identify illegal dumping hot spots and target enforcement.
- The city replaced 300-gallon trash containers in alleys with our 90-gallon containers in several alleys.
- The city’s solid waste inspectors now work with city code enforcement officers to address trash on private property so it’s not dumped in alleys.