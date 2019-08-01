LIVE: Mayor Ginther discusses progress combating illegal dumping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be in a Hilltop alley with the city’s illegal dumping crews and solid waste inspectors to talk about progress that’s been made to fight illegal dumping and the work that’s continuing.

Refuse Collection will also have a couple pieces of new equipment that they’re using to assist with cleanups.

One year ago, mayor Ginther announced his comprehensive plan to crack down on illegal dumping.

Here are some of the changes there were made:

Refuse Collection has 3 crews dedicated solely to picking up illegally dumped materials in city alleys.