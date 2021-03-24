Police recover girl, 5, reported missing from northeast Columbus

UPDATE: Airabella “Bella” Maria Rummel has been returned to the scene and is safe, Columbus Police said Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a child they said was taken from a scene Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Police Sgt. David Pelphrey held a briefing Wednesday evening saying the department was looking for Airabella “Bella” Maria Rummel, 5.

Airabella Maria Rummel, left, and Bryan Douglas Adams

Bella was at the scene when medics responded to a call at just after 2 p.m. to the 3200 block of Plum Creek Drive for an unconscious woman, who Pelphrey said was the child’s mother.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryan Douglas Adams, who Pelphrey said was the woman’s boyfriend, was consoling Bella at the scene, then left with the child before police could arrive.

Columbus Police said they have not issued an Amber Alert because they do not believe Bella is in danger, Pelphrey said.

“Our focus is on the safety of the child and the recovery of the child,” Pelphrey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4194.