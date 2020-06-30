LIVE: Columbus council finance committee holds meeting on buying military equipment for police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus’ City Council Finance Committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss changes to the city’s purchasing code, which will target the police department’s ability to buy military-grade equipment.

City Council President Pro Tem and committee chairwoman Elizabeth Brown will conduct the meeting.

In a statement, Brown said, “The presence of officers should never look and feel to residents like we are at war. In addition to hearing from the division, we need broad engagement by residents across our city to help us sort through these important issues.”

In a letter to Brown, the vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union which represents Columbus’ officers, said, in part:

“…there is a lot of confusion, emotion, and misinformation right now. For this reason, the FOP is meeting with a diverse number of people and organizations in the community and we are listening and learning. We are willing to sit down with you because we truly believe our goals are the same.”

The meeting can be watched live above.