VIDEO: Celebrate the new year with Glass Town Countdown globe in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual Lancaster New Year’s Eve party, the Glass Town Countdown, seeks to say good-bye to 2019 and welcome the new decade in style.

From Zane Square, revelers spent the evening drinking and dancing, waiting for midnight, when the giant glass globe ascends into the sky.

The giant glass globe is made up of more than 500 hand-blown glass ornaments created by citizens, friends, and visitors to Lancaster.

Starting at midnight (watch above), the globe will be lit and lifted above downtown Lancaster.