VIDEO: Celebrate the new year with Glass Town Countdown globe in Lancaster

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual Lancaster New Year’s Eve party, the Glass Town Countdown, seeks to say good-bye to 2019 and welcome the new decade in style.

From Zane Square, revelers spent the evening drinking and dancing, waiting for midnight, when the giant glass globe ascends into the sky.

The giant glass globe is made up of more than 500 hand-blown glass ornaments created by citizens, friends, and visitors to Lancaster.

Starting at midnight (watch above), the globe will be lit and lifted above downtown Lancaster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools