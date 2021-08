COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Happening right now at the Ohio Statehouse people are testifying for and against a bill that would outlaw mandatory vaccines of any kind in the state.

NBC4 Statehouse reporter Adrienne Robbins is in the hearing, live-tweeting the testimony. Below are her tweets in chronological order.

Rep. Lipps seems to be speaking to supporters of the bill. Says it's not helpful moving the bill if people communicate in a rude way. He says he wants "your story heard but they will not hear it if you close their ears with rude behavior." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Dr. Miller says she has cared for premature infants who have lost both parents to COVID. "As health care workers we are exhausted…" @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Latham says if Governor DeWine mandates the vaccine will he be responsible if children starts dying? He accuses Governor DeWine of lying to ties to vaccine companies. Chairman Lipps is warning him he is running out of time. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Boyce says there are many things we do to help others (pullover for an ambulance, go through a metal detector, ect.). He says HB 248 would make public health rely only on people taking personal responsibility. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Boyce says history tells us that following the science is the way we can get past this pandemic and "be in a position of strength when the pandemic ends." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Boyce says scientists have been very clear and he believes we should follow the advice they are giving. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Shoemaker takes issue with being called an "anti-vaxxer". He says he has taken his families health into his own hands (making sure vitamin d levels are high) and he hasn't been getting sick so does not see a need for the vaccine. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Sarah Kincaid now testifying. She is Vice President of the Ohio Children's Hospital Association. She says parents today *do* have choice with current exemptions. She says HB 248 would stop hospitals from implementing patient safety guidelines. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Rep. Young asks how people went from being "heroes" to if you don't want a vaccine go get a new job. Kincaid says they are heroes but we now have new tools available to keep people safe. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Kincaid says we are dealing with what benefits the masses. She says like seatbelts, we don't stop using seatbelts just because they may cause one death but save hundreds of thousands. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

She says if this bill doesn’t pass it violates their rights. She claims nursing home residents were forced to be vaccinated and their “arms swelled up”. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Rep. Beth Liston is questioning if she's apart of a professional nursing organization. The woman- Paige Stemen says no. Rep. Liston says just to clarify the professional nursing organizations in Ohio do recommend the vaccine. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021

Dr. Brady says people are talking about personal freedoms but freedom comes with a responsibility to not cause harm. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 24, 2021