COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Spooky, cuddly, or freaky, pets of all sorts will be showing off their Halloween finest at the annual German Village Pet Parade.

The event is happening at the German Village Society Meeting Haus.

Local rescues and pet-related vendors are set up at the park for visitors to stop by and maybe meet a new family member and pick up some supplies, too.

The costume contest will begin at 3 p.m.

Judges will determine the top costumes in the following categories: