LIVE: Annual candlelight vigil remembering Columbus murder victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio chapter of Parents of Murdered Children and Other Survivors of Homicide Victims (POMC) held its 29th annual Candlelight Memorial Ceremony Monday.

The event includes a roll call of murder victim names with family members lighting a candle in memory of their lost loved one.

At the end of the ceremony, there will be a presentation of victims’ photos.

” As our nation continues to deal with mass murders. we will gather together to remember our victims of homicide and the nation’s, too,” POMC wrote in a press release.

POMC is a non-profit self-help grief support group for survivors of homicide victims. The Central Ohio chapter started in 1990 and meets once a month to offer each other support through the numerous stages of grief, the judicial system, and the Parole Block program.

Email POMC at OhioHugs@sbcglobal.net for more information.