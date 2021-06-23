LIVE: 1-on-1 with Ohio SOS Frank LaRose as registration deadline for special primary election nears

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The voter registration deadline for Ohio’s August 6 special primary election is less than two weeks away.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speak live with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony about what people need to know about the upcoming special elections for Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts.
Important Special Election Dates:
- Special Primary Election Registration Deadline: Jul. 6
- Primary Election Day: Aug. 6
- Special General Election Registration Deadline: Oct. 4
- Special General Election Day: Nov. 2