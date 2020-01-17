Little boy gets a big honor at 2020 First Responder Face-Off

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– 7 year old Corbin Norrod has a big job to do Saturday at the Columbus Police vs. Fire hockey game at the Schottenstein Center. He gets to drop the puck to start the game.

Corbin wants to be a police officer when he grows up because he “likes helping people.”

Police officers helping people is something he knows about first hand.

“Corbin is a 6 year cancer survivor,” explained his mother Dana Norrod. “He was diagnosed when he was 6 months old.”

Corbin was introduced to the police community when they brought him his very own cruiser through the Wheels for Aiden charity in 2018. From that day on, he’s been an honorary member of the Columbus police force, and like they would with any of their colleagues, when Corbin was hospitalized last month, they paid him a visit.

“They made me feel better,” said Corbin smiling.

And they came with gifts.

“When they came up [to my hospital room] what I saw was the [First Responder Face-Off] trophy and a teddy bear. A police one though,” he added.

And a promise of a special honor at the upcoming hockey game.

“I get to drop the puck on the floor and… I get to bring the trophy back,” Corbin explained.

“It was very surprising to him to see his fellow officers come visit him,” Dana said. “I think for all of us it was just very wonderful and touching.”

The First Responder Face-Off is January 18 at 1 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. CLICK HERE for more information and to buy tickets.