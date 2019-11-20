Little Bottoms Free Store helps Franklinton parents get the basics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If there’s power in numbers, a shop in Franklinton must be the muscle in making it happen.

It’s called Little Bottoms, and it’s run by the West Park Methodist Church and Central City Church. It’s a shop that opens once a week so parents can get the basics for their little ones.

“We’re open on Thursdays nights and families can get five outfits and three accessories,” said Pastor Allyssa Graves.

Everything at the store is free, including clothing, diapers and wipes. The doors are open to anyone who needs the items. Graves’ only request is that people don’t take more than they need.

Some of our clothing is almost brand new because kid grow out of the stuff so quickly so. members will bring the stuff back–they’ve used the stuff for a couple of weeks–couple months and they bring it back,” said Graves.

Little Bottoms is always looking for donations of clothing, diapers and wipes.

“We need boys of all sizes, newborn through five. We go up to 5T But, even more specifically, toddler sizes are always low. I think kids wear those out a lot quicker,” said Graves.

For more information on Little Bottoms, tap here.