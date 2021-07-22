One in custody after Lithopolis produce stand fatal accident

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in custody after an accident that claimed the life of a girl and sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday morning.

According to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a red 2007 Honda Accord driven by Kim P. Horton, age 67 of Canal Winchester, was heading westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The Accord then came back onto the roadway continuing westbound onto East Columbus Street but it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle again traveled off the right side of the roadway striking, a small

produce stand, two pedestrians, and a house before coming to a rest on a tree.

One of the pedestrians, Elizabeth A. Jones, 38, of Carroll, was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. The second pedestrian, a juvenile female, succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The crash remains under investigation and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. Assisting on scene with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was the Lithopolis Police Department, Bloom Township

Fire Department and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the media release said.