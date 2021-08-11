House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured and a house was destroyed in a fire in Lithopolis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bloom Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on the 100 block of Columbus Street at 2:32 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, one victim was outside the home with a medic. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with moderate to severe burns.

The fire department said it appears the fire started in a garage in the rear of the home, and then spread to the house. It said the house is a total loss.

There were reports of explosions coming from the area before crews arrived, but there is no cause for the fire yet.