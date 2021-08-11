House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis

Lithopolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured and a house was destroyed in a fire in Lithopolis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bloom Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on the 100 block of Columbus Street at 2:32 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, one victim was outside the home with a medic. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with moderate to severe burns.

The fire department said it appears the fire started in a garage in the rear of the home, and then spread to the house. It said the house is a total loss.

There were reports of explosions coming from the area before crews arrived, but there is no cause for the fire yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis

Scotts Miracle-Gro to invest in cannabis industry through Canadian firm

With COVID-19 cases climbing, Columbus businesses bring back masks

Dublin school district revises mask requirements; all pre-K through 8th students, staff now need to wear masks

Court-appointed guardians under attack, Ohio lawmakers take action

Columbus Paralympian to compete in two events in Tokyo

More Local News