LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Lithopolis area.

A Facebook post from that town stated that earlier Wednesday police and medical personnel were called to the Cherry Hill Court and Westview Terrace area on the report of a “situation.”

Police later confirmed there was an apparent murder-suicide in the area and that the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with NBC4i.com for updates as more details are learned.