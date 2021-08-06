Lithium-ion battery causes fire to Rumpke recycling truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rumpke is reminding people that batteries don’t go into recycling bins after one of their trucks caught fire.

A release from Rumpke states that a truck working in the Lewis Center area caught fire, around 10 a.m., Friday, because of a lithium-ion battery-operated portable charger.

Workers were able to contain the fire before it spread, but Rumpke says fires caused by batteries continue to happen. According to the company there were 15 battery-related fires inside its recycling plant. Lithium-ion

batteries can become hazardous when compressed, ultimately sparking fires.

“Our employees undergo training regarding truck fires, but we hope they never have to use it,” said

Region Safety Manager, Art Matthies. “Batteries pose a serious threat inside our recycling plant and

on our trucks. We want to remind residents to properly dispose of batteries, to keep our employees

and neighborhoods safe.”

Rumpke says the following items are what qualifies for its recycling program:

• Plastic bottles, jugs and tubs – please reattach lids on all plastic containers

• Glass bottles and jars (any color)

• Aluminum and steel cans

• Paperboard – like cereal boxes

• Cardboard boxes, including clean pizza boxes

• Office paper

• Envelopes

• Newspapers, magazines, catalogs and inserts

• Cartons for milk, broth, juice boxes and wine

“Proper preparation of material ensures that Rumpke can find a good home for the items recycled,

but most importantly, it keeps employees and residents safe. To properly dispose of batteries and

other hazardous material, contact your local solid waste district,” the release reads.

Visit rumpke.com for more information.