LIST: SWACO announces Franklin County drop-off locations for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s spring-cleaning time and that includes your medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is being held on April 24 this year and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) is joining with community partners to help you safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

Several locations around central Ohio will be available for you to drop off unneeded medications with the aim of protecting the environment, reducing the potential for drug abuse and keeping children, pets, teens and adults safe from accidentally ingesting harmful substances.

Here is the list from SWACO:

WHEN : Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE : Please don’t put prescription drugs in the trash. Instead, stop by one of these locations to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs:

BEXLEY

Bexley Police Department

559 North Cassingham Road

BLENDON TOWNSHIP

Blendon Township Police Department (back of building)

6340 Hempstead Rd., Westerville, OH



COLUMBUS (2 Locations)

Columbus Public Health

240 Parsons Avenue

(Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container)

Columbus Fire Training Academy

3639 Parsons Ave

(Accepting dry pills, liquid medicines)

DUBLIN

Dublin Police Department

6565 Commerce Parkway

GROVE CITY

Jackson Township Fire Station 202

3650 Hoover Road

HILLIARD

Hilliard Division of Police

5171 Northwest Pkwy

NEW ALBANY

New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department

9500 Johnstown Road

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1

7125 Sawmill Rd.

REYNOLDSBURG

Reynoldsburg Police Department

7240 East Main Street

SHARON TOWNSHIP

Sharon Township Police Department

95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, OH

UPPER ARLINGTON

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Road

WORTHINGTON

Worthington Division of Police

6555 Worthington Galena Road

Kroger Locations (collection sites in their parking lots)

(Accepting: dry pills, liquid medicines, aerosols, creams, patches)

Columbus , 3637 S. High Street

, 3637 S. High Street Columbus, 1375 Chambers Road

1375 Chambers Road Dublin, 7100 Hospital Drive

7100 Hospital Drive Hilliard, 4656 Cemetery Road

4656 Cemetery Road Westerville, 55 W. Schrock Road

*Note: Due to COVID-19, officials ask that all event-goers wear a mask and stay in their vehicle during drop-off. Please note that only pills will be accepted at all of these locations unless otherwise noted.