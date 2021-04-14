LIST: SWACO announces Franklin County drop-off locations for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

by: Stephanie Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s spring-cleaning time and that includes your medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is being held on April 24 this year and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO) is joining with community partners to help you safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

Several locations around central Ohio will be available for you to drop off unneeded medications with the aim of protecting the environment, reducing the potential for drug abuse and keeping children, pets, teens and adults safe from accidentally ingesting harmful substances.

Here is the list from SWACO:

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Please don’t put prescription drugs in the trash. Instead, stop by one of these locations to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs:

BEXLEY 
Bexley Police Department  
559 North Cassingham Road  

BLENDON TOWNSHIP 
Blendon Township Police Department (back of building) 
6340 Hempstead Rd., Westerville, OH 

COLUMBUS (2 Locations) 
Columbus Public Health 
240 Parsons Avenue 
(Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins, and needles/sharps (in puncture resistant container) 

Columbus Fire Training Academy 
3639 Parsons Ave 
(Accepting dry pills, liquid medicines) 

DUBLIN 
Dublin Police Department 
6565 Commerce Parkway 

GROVE CITY
Jackson Township Fire Station 202
3650 Hoover Road  

HILLIARD 
Hilliard Division of Police 
5171 Northwest Pkwy 

NEW ALBANY 
New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department 
9500 Johnstown Road 

PERRY TOWNSHIP 
Perry Township Police Dept. Building #1
7125 Sawmill Rd.

REYNOLDSBURG
Reynoldsburg Police Department
7240 East Main Street

SHARON TOWNSHIP 
Sharon Township Police Department 
95 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, OH

UPPER ARLINGTON 
Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center 
3600 Tremont Road 

WORTHINGTON 
Worthington Division of Police 
6555 Worthington Galena Road 

Kroger Locations (collection sites in their parking lots) 
(Accepting: dry pills, liquid medicines, aerosols, creams, patches) 

  • Columbus, 3637 S. High Street
  • Columbus, 1375 Chambers Road
  • Dublin, 7100 Hospital Drive
  • Hilliard, 4656 Cemetery Road
  • Westerville, 55 W. Schrock Road

*Note: Due to COVID-19, officials ask that all event-goers wear a mask and stay in their vehicle during drop-off. Please note that only pills will be accepted at all of these locations unless otherwise noted.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: SWACO also partners with communities across Franklin County to make mobile as well as permanent collection sites available year-round. Visit the website to learn more about the types of medications accepted, and details on drop-off sites throughout Central Ohio.

