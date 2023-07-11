COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Through October, several county fairs will take place across central Ohio. Many of them will include food, rides, live entertainment and games for all ages to enjoy. NBC4 has compiled a list of local county fairs below in chronological order.
July
- Madison County (London) July 8-15
- Logan County (Bellefontaine) July 9-15
- Franklin County (Hilliard) July 17-23
- Fayette County (Washington Court House) July 17-22
- Perry County (New Lexington) July 17-22
- Knox County (Mount Vernon) July 22-29
- Union County (Marysville) July 23-29
- Pike County (Piketon) July 30- Aug. 5
August
- Athens County (Athens) Aug. 4-12
- Ross County (Chillicothe) Aug. 5-12
- Hartford Independent (Licking County) Aug. 6-12
- Muskingum County (Zanesville) Aug. 13-19
- Noble County (Caldwell) Aug. 28- Sept. 2
- Morrow County (Mount Gilead) Aug. 28- Sept. 4
September
- Morgan County (McConnelsville) Sept. 4-9
- Hardin County (Kenton) Sept. 5-10
- Guernsey County (Old Washington) Sept. 11-15
- Hocking County (Logan) Sept. 11-17
- Delaware County (Delaware) Sept. 16-23
- Coshocton County (Coshocton) Sept. 29- Oct. 5
October
- Fairfield County (Lancaster) Oct. 8-14