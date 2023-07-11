COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Through October, several county fairs will take place across central Ohio. Many of them will include food, rides, live entertainment and games for all ages to enjoy. NBC4 has compiled a list of local county fairs below in chronological order.

July

  • Madison County (London) July 8-15
  • Logan County (Bellefontaine) July 9-15
  • Franklin County (Hilliard) July 17-23
  • Fayette County (Washington Court House) July 17-22
  • Perry County (New Lexington) July 17-22
  • Knox County (Mount Vernon) July 22-29
  • Union County (Marysville) July 23-29
  • Pike County (Piketon) July 30- Aug. 5

August

  • Athens County (Athens) Aug. 4-12
  • Ross County (Chillicothe) Aug. 5-12
  • Hartford Independent (Licking County) Aug. 6-12
  • Muskingum County (Zanesville) Aug. 13-19
  • Noble County (Caldwell) Aug. 28- Sept. 2
  • Morrow County (Mount Gilead) Aug. 28- Sept. 4

September

  • Morgan County (McConnelsville) Sept. 4-9
  • Hardin County (Kenton) Sept. 5-10
  • Guernsey County (Old Washington) Sept. 11-15
  • Hocking County (Logan) Sept. 11-17
  • Delaware County (Delaware) Sept. 16-23
  • Coshocton County (Coshocton) Sept. 29- Oct. 5

October

  • Fairfield County (Lancaster) Oct. 8-14