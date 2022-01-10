COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Fueled by the pandemic and people spending more time in their homes, houseplant popularity remains strong. January 10th is National Houseplant Appreciation Day, and according to a number of studies, having houseplants can provide benefits from reducing stress levels to improving the quality of indoor air.
Here are some local plant shops you can check out if you want to celebrate:
- Strader’s Garden Centers
- Oakland Nurseries
- Groovy Plants Ranch
- STUMP
- Yelo Aple
- deMonye’s Greenhouse
- JEWELWEED Flower & Plant Shop
- Rose Bredl Flowers and Garden
- Rose & Berry Floral