COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus region’s recent landings of two high-tech companies will add two big employers to an area already home to some of the nation’s largest companies.

Intel announced in January that it will spend $20 billion to build a massive computer chip factory in New Albany, which it says will create 3,000 full-time jobs with an average pay of $135,000.

And on Tuesday, hydrogen technology company Hyperion — known for its hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports car — will announce it will move its headquarters to Columbus and create 700 jobs.

The capital region’s economic development arm, One Columbus, exists in part to attract employers to the 11-county area. The organization also keeps track of the largest local employers.

Below is a list of the Columbus metropolitan area’s 50 largest private sector employers, via data compiled by One Columbus and published in a 2020 factbook by the city’s development department:

RankCompanyFull-time employees
1.JPMorgan Chase20,316
2.Nationwide (HQ)12,862
3.Honda (North America HQ)11,077
4.L Brands (HQ)7,662
5.Cardinal Health (HQ)5,075
6.Huntington Bancshares (HQ)4,921
7.Amazon4,828
8.American Electric Power (HQ)3,627
9.Alliance Data (HQ)3,000
10.Abercrombie & Fitch (HQ)2,598
11.Safelite (HQ)2,551
12.Whirlpool2,519
13.Discover2,283
14.XPO Logistics2,246
15.DHL (Americas HQ)2,192
16.Abbott Nutrition (HQ)2,055
17.Spectrum2,000
18.UnitedHealth1,900
19.TS Tech (Americas HQ)1,789
20.Teleperformance1,730
21.UPS1,669
22.Battelle (HQ)1,636
23.Ascena Retail Group1,635
24.Worthington Indistries (HQ)1,625
25.Gap1,508
26.PNC Financial Services1,500
27,Zulily1,446
28.CareWorks MCO/York Risk Services1,435
T-29.CAS (HQ)1,400
T-29.State Farm Insurance1,400
31.Stanley Electric1,385
T-32.NetJets (HQ)1,300
T-32.Verizon1,300
34.Express Scripts1,271
35.Aetna1,245
36.Big Lots (HQ)1,133
37.Scotts Miracle-Gro (HQ)1,100
38.Designer Brands (HQ)1,092
39.FedEx1,044
40.Columbia Gas of Ohio (Subsidiary HQ)1,027
41.Hikma (HQ)1,026
T-42.Fiserv1,000
T-42.Owens Corning1,000
44.IBM970
45.Grange Insurance (HQ)929
T-46.Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield900
T-46.Eddie Bauer900
48.Lancaster Colony (HQ)892
49.State Auto Insurance (HQ)876
50.Mars Petcare (HQ)836

At 3,000 full-time employees by 2025, Intel would tie Alliance Data as the ninth-largest employer in the Columbus area, according to this list. Hyperion would rank below 50.