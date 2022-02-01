COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus region’s recent landings of two high-tech companies will add two big employers to an area already home to some of the nation’s largest companies.
Intel announced in January that it will spend $20 billion to build a massive computer chip factory in New Albany, which it says will create 3,000 full-time jobs with an average pay of $135,000.
And on Tuesday, hydrogen technology company Hyperion — known for its hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports car — will announce it will move its headquarters to Columbus and create 700 jobs.
The capital region’s economic development arm, One Columbus, exists in part to attract employers to the 11-county area. The organization also keeps track of the largest local employers.
Below is a list of the Columbus metropolitan area’s 50 largest private sector employers, via data compiled by One Columbus and published in a 2020 factbook by the city’s development department:
|Rank
|Company
|Full-time employees
|1.
|JPMorgan Chase
|20,316
|2.
|Nationwide (HQ)
|12,862
|3.
|Honda (North America HQ)
|11,077
|4.
|L Brands (HQ)
|7,662
|5.
|Cardinal Health (HQ)
|5,075
|6.
|Huntington Bancshares (HQ)
|4,921
|7.
|Amazon
|4,828
|8.
|American Electric Power (HQ)
|3,627
|9.
|Alliance Data (HQ)
|3,000
|10.
|Abercrombie & Fitch (HQ)
|2,598
|11.
|Safelite (HQ)
|2,551
|12.
|Whirlpool
|2,519
|13.
|Discover
|2,283
|14.
|XPO Logistics
|2,246
|15.
|DHL (Americas HQ)
|2,192
|16.
|Abbott Nutrition (HQ)
|2,055
|17.
|Spectrum
|2,000
|18.
|UnitedHealth
|1,900
|19.
|TS Tech (Americas HQ)
|1,789
|20.
|Teleperformance
|1,730
|21.
|UPS
|1,669
|22.
|Battelle (HQ)
|1,636
|23.
|Ascena Retail Group
|1,635
|24.
|Worthington Indistries (HQ)
|1,625
|25.
|Gap
|1,508
|26.
|PNC Financial Services
|1,500
|27,
|Zulily
|1,446
|28.
|CareWorks MCO/York Risk Services
|1,435
|T-29.
|CAS (HQ)
|1,400
|T-29.
|State Farm Insurance
|1,400
|31.
|Stanley Electric
|1,385
|T-32.
|NetJets (HQ)
|1,300
|T-32.
|Verizon
|1,300
|34.
|Express Scripts
|1,271
|35.
|Aetna
|1,245
|36.
|Big Lots (HQ)
|1,133
|37.
|Scotts Miracle-Gro (HQ)
|1,100
|38.
|Designer Brands (HQ)
|1,092
|39.
|FedEx
|1,044
|40.
|Columbia Gas of Ohio (Subsidiary HQ)
|1,027
|41.
|Hikma (HQ)
|1,026
|T-42.
|Fiserv
|1,000
|T-42.
|Owens Corning
|1,000
|44.
|IBM
|970
|45.
|Grange Insurance (HQ)
|929
|T-46.
|Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield
|900
|T-46.
|Eddie Bauer
|900
|48.
|Lancaster Colony (HQ)
|892
|49.
|State Auto Insurance (HQ)
|876
|50.
|Mars Petcare (HQ)
|836
At 3,000 full-time employees by 2025, Intel would tie Alliance Data as the ninth-largest employer in the Columbus area, according to this list. Hyperion would rank below 50.