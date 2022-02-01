COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus region’s recent landings of two high-tech companies will add two big employers to an area already home to some of the nation’s largest companies.

Intel announced in January that it will spend $20 billion to build a massive computer chip factory in New Albany, which it says will create 3,000 full-time jobs with an average pay of $135,000.

And on Tuesday, hydrogen technology company Hyperion — known for its hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports car — will announce it will move its headquarters to Columbus and create 700 jobs.

The capital region’s economic development arm, One Columbus, exists in part to attract employers to the 11-county area. The organization also keeps track of the largest local employers.

Below is a list of the Columbus metropolitan area’s 50 largest private sector employers, via data compiled by One Columbus and published in a 2020 factbook by the city’s development department:

Rank Company Full-time employees 1. JPMorgan Chase 20,316 2. Nationwide (HQ) 12,862 3. Honda (North America HQ) 11,077 4. L Brands (HQ) 7,662 5. Cardinal Health (HQ) 5,075 6. Huntington Bancshares (HQ) 4,921 7. Amazon 4,828 8. American Electric Power (HQ) 3,627 9. Alliance Data (HQ) 3,000 10. Abercrombie & Fitch (HQ) 2,598 11. Safelite (HQ) 2,551 12. Whirlpool 2,519 13. Discover 2,283 14. XPO Logistics 2,246 15. DHL (Americas HQ) 2,192 16. Abbott Nutrition (HQ) 2,055 17. Spectrum 2,000 18. UnitedHealth 1,900 19. TS Tech (Americas HQ) 1,789 20. Teleperformance 1,730 21. UPS 1,669 22. Battelle (HQ) 1,636 23. Ascena Retail Group 1,635 24. Worthington Indistries (HQ) 1,625 25. Gap 1,508 26. PNC Financial Services 1,500 27, Zulily 1,446 28. CareWorks MCO/York Risk Services 1,435 T-29. CAS (HQ) 1,400 T-29. State Farm Insurance 1,400 31. Stanley Electric 1,385 T-32. NetJets (HQ) 1,300 T-32. Verizon 1,300 34. Express Scripts 1,271 35. Aetna 1,245 36. Big Lots (HQ) 1,133 37. Scotts Miracle-Gro (HQ) 1,100 38. Designer Brands (HQ) 1,092 39. FedEx 1,044 40. Columbia Gas of Ohio (Subsidiary HQ) 1,027 41. Hikma (HQ) 1,026 T-42. Fiserv 1,000 T-42. Owens Corning 1,000 44. IBM 970 45. Grange Insurance (HQ) 929 T-46. Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield 900 T-46. Eddie Bauer 900 48. Lancaster Colony (HQ) 892 49. State Auto Insurance (HQ) 876 50. Mars Petcare (HQ) 836

At 3,000 full-time employees by 2025, Intel would tie Alliance Data as the ninth-largest employer in the Columbus area, according to this list. Hyperion would rank below 50.