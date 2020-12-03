LIST: Holiday gift ideas from local central Ohio shops

Central Ohio is full of local businesses ready to provide shoppers with unique, charming gifts for the holiday season. Here is a sampling of what local vendors can provide as well as gift ideas for a diverse range of people in your life.

Celebrate Local describes their stores as in-person Ohio Etsy (although you can shop online as well). Their Easton shop features different Ohio-made products from local artists, makers, and farmers. They offer online shopping as well.

Conrads has been an Ohio State staple for more than 30 years. They recently relocated to Easton from campus and started what they’re calling “the first ever Ohio State Buckeyes subscription gift box.”

PHOTO COUTESY: CONRADS

PHOTO COUTESY: CONRADS

PHOTO COUTESY: CONRADS Shoppers can choose from one of 5 crates (Men, Women, Sports, Home/Auto, and a Surprise edition). Then select clothing size and crate size, and Conrads curates the box. They (or the person giving it to them) can choose either one time or if they subscribe, they get 20% off each crate. The cost range for each crate is $48-$140.

A bottle of a friend or family member’s favorite spirit makes for a great gift, and Columbus has several local distilleries from which to choose. You can purchase directly from Middle West Spirits on their website as well as at their bottle shop. Other great distilleries that you can pick up bottles from in-person or order on a third party website are High Bank and Watershed.

Tiki Botanicals crafts natural, luxury bath, hair, skincare products, home products, and more. You can explore their dozens of varieties of pour-your-own candles, bath bombs, scrubs, oils, perfumes, etc. in person at the German Village store, book a private shopping window or event as well as online for delivery or curbside pickup.

Cameron Mitchell has dozens of diverse restaurants, from high-end steak houses and seafood to diners, where the one size fits all gift cards will work. Throughout the holiday season, if you buy $100 in gift cards, you receive a bonus $25 card to use in January and February (with exceptions).

The Book Loft in German Village can be a one-stop-shop for those who are looking to support local and shop for a wide variety of people: babies, kids, teens, adults… or even secret Santa, co-workers, friends and family. Shopping is available in-store, call ahead for pickup, and online.

Comic books, toys and collectibles, apparel, and more in a wide price range can all be found at Packrat Comics in Hilliard. The store has everything from Marvel and DC to Pokemon, Disney, and The Babysitter’s Club graphic novels. Packrat offers local delivery, regular online shopping, and in-person browsing in their store.

A box of chocolates or candy is a traditional holiday gift, but you can step it up a notch and support local bakeries and sweet shops by placing an order with them. You can walk into their Grandview Heights shop Thursday-Saturday, pickup pre-orders curbside Monday-Wednesday, or place a custom order two weeks in advance.