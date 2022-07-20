COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair below.
Athens County Fair: Aug. 5-13
Live music, demolition derby, tractor pull, and more.
Athens County Fairgrounds – 286 W. Union St. Details.
Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22
Live entertainment, food, parades, and more.
159 E. Franklin St. Details.
Crawford County Fair: Through July 23
Attractions, live entertainment, and more.
Crawford County Fairgrounds – 610 Whetstone St. Details.
Coshocton County Fair: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Rides, games, racing, and more.
Coshocton County Fairgrounds – 707 Kenilworth Ave. Details.
Delaware County Fair: Sept. 17-24
Horse racing, motorsports, rough truck, and more.
Delaware County Fairgrounds – 236 Pennsylvania Ave. Details.
Fairfield County Fair: Oct. 9-15
Bull riding, truck & tractor pull, horse pull, demolition derbies, and more.
Fairfield County Fairgrounds – 157 E. Fair Ave. Details.
Fayette County Fair: July 28-Aug. 6
Live entertainment, carnival, demolition derby, and more.
Fayette County Fairgrounds – 213 Fairview Ave. Details.
Franklin County Fair: Through July 24
Classic rides and games, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment, activities, and more.
Franklin County Fairgrounds – 4100 Columbia St. Details.
Guernsey County Fair: Sept. 12-18
Rides, attractions, animals, and more.
Guernsey County Fairgrounds – 335 Old National Rd. Details.
Hardin County Fair: Sept. 6-11
Petting zoo, live entertainment, vendors, and more.
Hardin County Fairgrounds – 14134 Letson Ave. Details.
Hocking County Fair: Sept. 12-18
Livestock shows, demolition derby, motocross, tractor & truck pull, and more.
Hocking County Fairgrounds – 150 N. Homer Ave. Details.
Knox County Fair: July 24-30
Demolition derby, rough truck, musical performances, tractor pulls, and a rodeo.
Knox County Fairgrounds – 601 Fairgrounds Rd. Details.
Morrow County Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Horse races, rodeo, rough truck, and more.
Morrow County Fairgrounds – 195 S. Main St. Details.
Muskingum County Fair: Aug. 14-20
Live entertainment, vendors, rides, and more.
Muskingum County Fairgrounds – 1300 Pershing Rd. Details.
Perry County Fair: July 18-23
Rides, demolition derby, motocross, rough truck, and more.
Perry County Fairgrounds – 5445 OH-37, New Lexington. Details.
Pike County Fair: July 29-Aug. 6
Harness racing, motor cross, truck, and tractor pulls, horse pulls, and more.
Pike County Fairgrounds – 311 Mill St. Details.
Ross County Fair: Aug. 6-13
Horse racing, live entertainment, games, and more.
Ross County Fairgrounds – 344 Fairgrounds Rd. Details.
Union County Fair: July 24-30
An event filled with entertainment, agriculture, education, arts and crafts, and more.
Union County Fairgrounds – 845 N. Main St. Details.