COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair below.

Athens County Fair: Aug. 5-13

Live music, demolition derby, tractor pull, and more.

Athens County Fairgrounds – 286 W. Union St. Details.

Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22

Live entertainment, food, parades, and more.

159 E. Franklin St. Details.

Crawford County Fair: Through July 23

Attractions, live entertainment, and more.

Crawford County Fairgrounds – 610 Whetstone St. Details.

Coshocton County Fair: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Rides, games, racing, and more.

Coshocton County Fairgrounds – 707 Kenilworth Ave. Details.

Delaware County Fair: Sept. 17-24

Horse racing, motorsports, rough truck, and more.

Delaware County Fairgrounds – 236 Pennsylvania Ave. Details.

Fairfield County Fair: Oct. 9-15

Bull riding, truck & tractor pull, horse pull, demolition derbies, and more.

Fairfield County Fairgrounds – 157 E. Fair Ave. Details.

Fayette County Fair: July 28-Aug. 6

Live entertainment, carnival, demolition derby, and more.

Fayette County Fairgrounds – 213 Fairview Ave. Details.

Franklin County Fair: Through July 24

Classic rides and games, vendors, a petting zoo, live entertainment, activities, and more.

Franklin County Fairgrounds – 4100 Columbia St. Details.

Guernsey County Fair: Sept. 12-18

Rides, attractions, animals, and more.

Guernsey County Fairgrounds – 335 Old National Rd. Details.

Hardin County Fair: Sept. 6-11

Petting zoo, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

Hardin County Fairgrounds – 14134 Letson Ave. Details.

Hocking County Fair: Sept. 12-18

Livestock shows, demolition derby, motocross, tractor & truck pull, and more.

Hocking County Fairgrounds – 150 N. Homer Ave. Details.

Knox County Fair: July 24-30

Demolition derby, rough truck, musical performances, tractor pulls, and a rodeo.

Knox County Fairgrounds – 601 Fairgrounds Rd. Details.

Morrow County Fair: Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Horse races, rodeo, rough truck, and more.

Morrow County Fairgrounds – 195 S. Main St. Details.

Muskingum County Fair: Aug. 14-20

Live entertainment, vendors, rides, and more.

Muskingum County Fairgrounds – 1300 Pershing Rd. Details.

Perry County Fair: July 18-23

Rides, demolition derby, motocross, rough truck, and more.

Perry County Fairgrounds – 5445 OH-37, New Lexington. Details.

Pike County Fair: July 29-Aug. 6

Harness racing, motor cross, truck, and tractor pulls, horse pulls, and more.

Pike County Fairgrounds – 311 Mill St. Details.

Ross County Fair: Aug. 6-13

Horse racing, live entertainment, games, and more.

Ross County Fairgrounds – 344 Fairgrounds Rd. Details.

Union County Fair: July 24-30

An event filled with entertainment, agriculture, education, arts and crafts, and more.

Union County Fairgrounds – 845 N. Main St. Details.