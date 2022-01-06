COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple counties in central Ohio are under snow emergencies Thursday.

These counties are under a Level 1 snow emergency:

Jackson

Pike

Snow moved through central and southeastern Ohio on Thursday afternoon, making travel hazardous in some areas. NBC4 will update this story Thursday and Friday as needed.

In Columbus, police said as of 4 p.m. Thursday that they were no longer taking reports on noninjury vehicle accidents. The ramp Downtown from Interstate 71 south to I-70 east was closed because of an earlier accident, but that was the only known closure among several slowdowns and accidents on snowy roads.

Interstate 670 in Downtown Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Memorial Drive in Lancaster, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Interstate 270 in Franklin County, Ohio, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

There are three snow emergency levels. Here is what each one means:

LEVEL 1

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.