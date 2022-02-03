COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple counties in central Ohio have declared snow emergencies with the area under a winter storm warning Thursday.

Franklin County joined that group with Sheriff Dallas Baldwin declaring a Level 1 snow emergency at 5:22 a.m. About that time, Interstate 71 closed in both directions in the southern part of the county because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer. Only minor injuries were reported. The closure stretched from State Route 3 south through Pickaway County and into Madison County at State Route 56. Check here for the latest traffic conditions.

NBC4 will be updating snow emergencies throughout the day on Feb. 2.

LEVEL 1

Clark

Delaware

Franklin

Hardin

Knox

Licking

Marion

Richland

Union

LEVEL 2

Coshocton

Crawford

Many school districts and Ohio State University canceled classes; find the full list at this link. Delays at John Glenn International Airport were already beginning late Wednesday. And the city of Hilliard unveiled some clever names for its snow plows, including Buzz Iceclear and Truck Norris.

Ice started to move into the area during the early morning hours. At 5 a.m., the Columbus channel of the Ohio Department of Transportation posted images on social media of ice overtaking their traffic cameras.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera image about 5 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2022

To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions below or check out this video:

LEVEL 1

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.