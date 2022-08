COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.

Athens County

Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 25

Trimble Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Coshocton County

Coshocton City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Ridgewood Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

River View Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Crawford County

Buckeye Central Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Bucyrus City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Colonel Crawford Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Crestline Exempted Village Schools: Monday, Aug. 15

Galion City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Northmor Local Schools: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wynford Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Fairfield County

Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Berne Union Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Bloom-Carroll Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Fairfield Union Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Lancaster City Schools: Monday, Aug, 22

Pickerington Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 15

Walnut Township Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Fayette County

Miami Trace Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Washington Court House City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Franklin County

Bexley City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Canal Winchester Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Columbus City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Dublin City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 10

Grandview City Schools: Monday, Aug. 15

Groveport Madison Local Schools: Friday, Aug. 12

Hamilton Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Hilliard City Schools: Friday, Aug. 19

Jonathan Alder Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Madison-Plains Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

New Albany-Plain Local Schools: staggered start, Thursday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 19

Olentangy Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Plain Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Pickerington Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 15

Reynoldsburg City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 19

South-Western City Schools: staggered start, Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 26

Upper Arlington City Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Westerville City Schools: staggered start, Thursday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 12

Whitehall City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Worthington City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Licking County

Granville Exempted Village Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Heath City Schools: staggered start, Monday, Aug. 15 to Wednesday, Aug. 17

Johnstown-Monroe Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Lakewood Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Licking Heights Local Schools: staggered start, Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Thursday, Aug. 18

Licking Valley Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Newark City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

North Fork Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Northridge Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Southwest Licking Local Schools: staggered start, Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 19

Guernsey County

Cambridge City Schools: staggered start, Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Wednesday, Aug. 17

East Guernsey Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Hardin County :

Ada Exempted Village Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Hardin Northern Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kenton City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Ridgemont Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Hocking County

Logan-Hocking Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Knox County

Centerburg Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Danville Local Schools: Friday, Aug. 19

East Knox Local Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Fredericktown Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Mount Vernon City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Madison County

Jonathan Alder Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Madison-Plains Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

West Jefferson Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Marion County

Elgin Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Marion City Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Pleasant Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Ridgedale Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23

River Valley Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Morgan County

Morgan Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Morrow County

Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Highland Local Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Perry County

Crooksville Exempted Village Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

New Lexington City Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 16

Northern Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Southern Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Pickaway County

Circleville City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Logan Elm Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Teays Valley Local Schools: staggered start, Monday, Aug. 15 to Tuesday, Aug. 16

Westfall Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Pike County

Eastern Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Scioto Valley Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Waverly City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Western Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Ross County

Adena Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Chillicothe City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Huntington Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Paint Valley Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Southeastern Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 22

Union-Scioto Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 18

Zane Trace Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Union County

Fairbanks Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Marysville Exempted Village Schools: staggered start, Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Thursday, Aug. 18

North Union Local Schools: Wednesday, Sept. 7