COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lion’s Den on Roberts Road after visiting the adult store two days in a row, according to Columbus police.

The couple is suspected of targeting the store on July 18 and 19.

Images of the pair, seen below, were caught on surveillance cameras inside the store.

A man and a woman have been accused of stealing merchandise worth more than $1,000 from a Lion’s Den on Roberts Road in Columbus, per police. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Miles at 614-645-2090 or by emailing jmiles@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

The notice from police comes after another suspected shoplifting event occurring on July 18 at the same location, where a different man and woman are accused of stealing a variety of products and clothing worth more than $2,000.

A man and a woman have been accused of stealing a variety of products from a Lion’s Den on the west side of Columbus, per police. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone who knows information on these two suspects is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2092 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.