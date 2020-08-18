Linden residents fighting back against violence in their neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Community members rallied in Linden Monday, pushing to put an end to the rise in gun violence in Columbus.

“Let the neighborhood know, we gotta put those guns down and pick up love and peace,” said L.B. Towns, Linden community liaison.

They marched through the streets demanding neighbors join them to stand against the violence happening right outside their homes.

For several weeks, community activists have spend two hours in Linden, handing out resources, food, and hope.

On Monday, they announced the formation of a community engagement safety team.

The team is a mobile block watch that will be in Linden, aimed at having community members try and intervene when they believe violence is about to happen.

“We have guys that are familiar with the community,” said South Linden organizer Stu Hampton. “They stay in here in Linden, and they’re going to be patrolling the community, monitoring the community, and monitoring the things that could happen so we can nip it in the bud, before it happens.”

Activists say if the program is successful in Linden, they want to spread it to other communities.