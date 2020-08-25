Linden neighbors continue fighting to end violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Out of the 91 homicides in Columbus so far this year, authorities say 78 of them were victims gun violence, including an unborn child.

Community members say enough is enough as they march through Linden hoping to put an end to the senseless shootings.

For more than a month they’ve been marching, and while the city is still seeing so many shootings and killings happen, it’s not stopping these activists.

They said change will take time, and they’re willing to give their time to make it happen.

“It was just yesterday that this young girl just got shot, the pregnant girl,” said South Linden organizer Stu Hampton.

A 15-year-old pregnant girl shot in a drive-by shooting on Joyce and Denue avenues.

Police say she was shot in the stomach, and her unborn child died. That child is part of the 91 homicides in the City of Columbus, with 20 of those killings happening in Linden.

“We don’t just see and hear about it,” said organizer Amy Hall. “We live it every single day.”

So, this group of activists march through the streets, demanding change, while asking people to join them in their fight against the rise in violence.

“Stop hiding behind these four walls,” Hampton said. “If you’re scared, we’ll walk with you.”

And Antoinette Freeman said something told her to join.

“It’s been very, I can’t even find the words to describe what’s been happening with the crime rate in the Linden area,” she said.

Freeman has called Linden home for 48 years and feels the pain of the lives that are lost.

“I feel as if Black lives are being shattered,” she said.

These are lives she wants to save so she can save the place she calls home.

“It was an exuberating feeling,” Freeman said of the march.

When the march ended, people filled out a survey about what recourses are needed here. They also helped people connect with jobs and housing, building trust and showing them someone does care about their lives.