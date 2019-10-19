Linden neighborhood struggling to heal following week of violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a violent week in the Linden area, some residents are worried while others say there is still reason to be hopeful.

On Tuesday evening, three people were shot and another injured in the Manchester Avenue area.

On Wednesday night, 36-year-old Tomika Turner was shot and killed outside on East 13th Avenue.

“It breaks my heart,” said Bryan Winbush, who’s lived in the Linden area for more than 30 years. “To see it go down the way it is, especially with Linden McKinley being my alma mater, it’s really sad to see all this going on.”

According to the Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map, 19 homicides and more than 75 aggravated assaults have been investigated in Linden this year.

“Really tired of this neighborhood because I fear for my life now,” said Briana Warner, who has four kids and lives in Linden.

Despite what’s happening, Winbush said he’s still hopeful the neighborhood will rebound.

“The community is only as strong as its weakest link. If you have a weak link on your block, then other members of the community need to step up and strengthen that link,” he said.

He keeps the faith because he says there are a lot of adults in the community doing good things. He just wants to see those adults come together more.

“What else needs to be done, where are we dropping the ball, where do we need to fill in the blanks to try to make a difference and to get things to change and to stop,” he said.

Winbush is doing his part. He plans to start a program this summer mentoring kids and teaching them about entrepreneurship to get them off the streets.