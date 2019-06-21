Linden community set to embrace faith, fitness, and fellowship at Saturday event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Get healthy and find fellowship Saturday at the Linden Community Festival and Expo.

According to the event’s website, “The Linden Community Festival is an event connecting every corner of our great community. As one of Columbus’ oldest most well-established neighborhoods, we celebrate its historic tenants: Pride, Respect, Integrity Dignity and Empowerment.”

The morning kicks off with with a 5K Run/Walk and Tour de Linden “neighborhood roll” at Maloney Park at 7 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by the Festival and Expo featuring music, food, the Smart Columbus Car Show, games, a kidz zone, and more.

All events take place at Maloney Park on Joyce Avenue and attendees are encouraged to bring their picnic gear, lawn chairs and blankets.

Check out the event’s website at lindencommunityfestival.com for more.