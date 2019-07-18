Linden community members hope ‘Miracle’ garden does more than provide food

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A community fighting hard to cope with a food desert and crime issues hopes nature will help fix the problem.

Folks in the Linden community came together to create what they call the Miracle Garden. Tyonna Mann sees the garden as a good thing.

“It’s actually beautifying the area that the kids are able to come to,” said Mann.

Leigh Anne Ward and her neighbors started this community garden, on Kenmore Road and Cleveland Avenue, after noticing a problem.

“Children were coming to our houses every day after school asking if we were having meetings because we offered refreshments, and we realized the impact of the food desert in Linden has on our children. We banded together to start urban gardens because fruit should not be a luxury for our children. Our two main focuses are fruits and herbs,” said Ward.

Ward says it has taken a lot of work to get to this point. Members in the community, police officers, and others helped plant.

Officer Shawn Lutz said, aside from the food, this garden will help give kids something to do.

“When kids don’t have anything positive to do or they’re bored, that sort of lends itself to suggestion. If you can kind of engage the kids in the community and in some of the vacant lots were or some of the projects where we are rebuilding the area once they get that a personal investment. Less likely to engage in those behaviors,“ said Lutz.

Any food grown here is free to the public. Organizers said they hope to produce locally made herbal products out of whatever is produced in the miracle garden.