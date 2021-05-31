Linden community continues to fight for end to violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several community groups in Linden are working to stop violence in the Capital City.

The groups held their weekly gathering at the Cleveland Avenue post office parking lot Monday night.

The groups meet each Monday during the spring and summer months to show the community that violence is not the answer.

Organizers hope more and more people get involved as the weeks go on.

“What we want to do is really continue to drive the message home: the gun violence, we’ve got to put an end to it,” said Derrick Russell with Linden Community and Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence.

The groups also observed Memorial Day, honoring those who gave their lives serving the country.