Linden Clergy Group calls to stop violence with help from teens

LINDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A concerned Linden Clergy Group is responding to a weekend of violence in the Linden area where 10 people were shot and three people under the age of 26 died.

The group stood together as a show of unity in Linden and members talked about investing in the their own community, especially the kids.

Some of those kids came to the community event to show their pride in their community and how they’re trying to make a difference.

“I love this community. This community is life to me,” said 15-year-old Rayvon Ivery. “I want this community to be great. I want to be out there in a good way, not the bad way.”

Ivery believes change can happen and he’s focused on spreading a positive message to people his age that violence isn’t the answer.

“They like, ‘Oh what you been doing?’ I’m with the Urban Scouts. We’re trying to change the community,” Ivery said. “You trying to come with us?”

The Urban Scouts is a youth bike club that serves as a resource hub for connecting kids and their families to resources and services.

They participate in activities like landscaping to show kids how to make money the right way while still helping their community.

Miguel Geno Tucker is the director of the organization and believes kids in Linden need to be exposed to more than the trauma unfolding in the streets.

“We don’t expose our kids to enough opportunities to let them believe they can make it out the hood,” said Tucker. “If we don’t have the support systems in place to help our kids, then we failed. Not them. We’re failing them.”

Kristian Harris, 17, says he wants to see his community be better and believes it can be.

“I think this is a great community,” said Harris.

He attends community events for the chance to make connections with people who can help him and in return he tries to help others.

“There’s always opportunities,” said Harris. “I try to give them different pointers on where to go and or where to start. There’s always people that can help.”

It is a plan that community members say will move them past talking and to planting the seeds for a better tomorrow.

There is another step to this process: getting resources for families and parents to help kids feel safe. Organizers say that can help them have a sense of pride in their hometown while they participate in these meaningful programs.

“I can do all this work for the kids but if they got to go back to that same home environment, that’s not going to help them. All the work I just did is for nothing,” said Tucker. “They got to make sure they hit the family holistically with the youth and the parents. If we give the youth support, give the parents support. If the parents are receiving support, give the kids support and that’s how we battle it.”