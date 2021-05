COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire in the Linden area.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire says around 4 a.m., Thursday, a fire was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

A person found inside the home while firefighters performed a search was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and the causes of the fire remains under investigation.